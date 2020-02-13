Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,582 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $59,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Micron Technology by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,708,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,924,154. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $60.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

