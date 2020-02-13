Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,582 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $59,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Micron Technology by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,708,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,924,154. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $60.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
