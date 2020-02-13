Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is LS Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,695 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,179 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $184.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,401.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

