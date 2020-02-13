Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,281,009 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 313,091 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $832,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $183.12. 21,224,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,205,030. The company has a market cap of $1,404.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.34. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

