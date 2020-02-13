Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Buys $25,893.12 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $204.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.63. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPB. ValuEngine cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

