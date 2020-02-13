MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Announces Earnings Results

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

Shares of MSVB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

