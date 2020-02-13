Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.37. 1,822,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,031. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at $71,601,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

