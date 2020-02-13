Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after buying an additional 398,394 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 646.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Shares of ALXN opened at $105.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.42. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.