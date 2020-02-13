Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,300 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $253.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $254.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.17.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.