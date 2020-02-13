Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

