Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 619,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,111,000 after buying an additional 46,312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,607,000 after buying an additional 34,406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,183,000 after buying an additional 110,822 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,340,000 after buying an additional 228,331 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

NYSE:MAA opened at $142.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $143.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.45. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,675 shares of company stock worth $634,333. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

