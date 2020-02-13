Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 34,725 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 34,725 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 312,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 61,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $74.35 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

