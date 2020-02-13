MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Releases Earnings Results

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON GLE traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, reaching GBX 982 ($12.92). The company had a trading volume of 42,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,029. The firm has a market cap of $539.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 951.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 856.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In related news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total value of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 970 ($12.76).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

