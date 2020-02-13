MNF Group (ASX:MNF) Shares Down 1.8%

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$4.81 ($3.41) and last traded at A$4.91 ($3.48), 69,190 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.00 ($3.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $360.89 million and a PE ratio of 32.09.

MNF Group Company Profile (ASX:MNF)

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Retail, Domestic Wholesale, and Global Wholesale.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MNF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MNF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.