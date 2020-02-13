Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.26 Per Share

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

Moelis & Co has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Moelis & Co has a dividend payout ratio of 77.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Moelis & Co to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

MC stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $231,793.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,056.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,846 shares of company stock worth $817,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

