Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.15.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.64. 688,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.26. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

