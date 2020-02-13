Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.63. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.96 billion.Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 11.20-11.70 EPS.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.58. The stock had a trading volume of 485,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,520. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.10.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

