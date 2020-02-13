Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.63. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.96 billion.Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 11.20-11.70 EPS.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.58. The stock had a trading volume of 485,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,520. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.10.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Earnings History and Estimates for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit