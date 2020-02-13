Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $65.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

