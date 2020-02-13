Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after acquiring an additional 740,633 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 653,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 446,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,542,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Moody’s by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after acquiring an additional 89,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.08. The stock had a trading volume of 135,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,447. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $162.57 and a 52 week high of $276.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.64.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

