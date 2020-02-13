Morgan Stanley Boosts Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Price Target to $52.50

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $52.50 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.19.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.