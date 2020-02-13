Morgan Stanley Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $532.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $532.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $581.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $609.00.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $12.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $635.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $399.57 and a fifty-two week high of $636.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Equinix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.