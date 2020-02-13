Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Shares of Motif Bio PLC (LON:MTFB) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 11456475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.12. The company has a market cap of $672,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.03.

About Motif Bio (LON:MTFB)

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

