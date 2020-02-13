Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MURGY. UBS Group raised shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $30.47. 30,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,447. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

