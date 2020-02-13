Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MURGY. UBS Group raised shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $30.47. 30,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,447. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.35.

About Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit