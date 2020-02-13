Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 160 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Providence Service by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Providence Service by 4.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Providence Service by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in The Providence Service by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of The Providence Service stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.42 million, a P/E ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. The Providence Service Co. has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Several brokerages have commented on PRSC. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

