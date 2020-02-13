Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Makes New Investment in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 35.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 30.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $355,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,718,244.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.92. RadNet Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.39 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

