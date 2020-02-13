Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDP. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 369,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $90,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDP opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

