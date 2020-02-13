Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 9,230 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 319,325 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,562,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 154,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,553,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,851 shares of company stock worth $3,329,804 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAR has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $147.38 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $150.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.99 and its 200 day moving average is $126.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

