Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 123,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. 4.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

NYSE:ABB opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

