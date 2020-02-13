Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth $136,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,846 shares of company stock worth $817,094. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

