Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,598,000 after acquiring an additional 269,220 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 156,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,751 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 281,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

