Naples Global Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,174.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 348,201 shares during the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

