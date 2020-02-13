National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading 7.5% Higher

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.98, 186,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 182,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

