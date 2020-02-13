National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NGG. Credit Suisse Group raised National Grid from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.56. The company had a trading volume of 525,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,540. National Grid has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 34,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

