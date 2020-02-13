Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of Natus Medical stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.57. 65,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,270. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Natus Medical’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,658,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,079,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,687,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,421,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,283,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.