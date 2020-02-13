Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 115 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 115 price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a CHF 115 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 107 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 122 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 108 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 111.67.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 12 month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12 month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.