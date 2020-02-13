Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 115 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 115 price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a CHF 115 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 107 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 122 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 108 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 111.67.

Nestlé has a 12 month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12 month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit