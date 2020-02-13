New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. New Relic reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. New Relic’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 63,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. New Relic has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $2,143,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,460,293. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in New Relic by 905.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

