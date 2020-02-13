Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.70-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.Newmark Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.70-1.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

