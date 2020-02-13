NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.47. 1,875,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $182.54 and a one year high of $275.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

