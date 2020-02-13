NightFood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Trading 3.4% Higher

NightFood Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:NGTF) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.30, 79,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 134,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

NightFood Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NGTF)

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snack products for evening consumption in the United States. It provides nutrition bars through online commerce, as well as traditional retail distribution. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

