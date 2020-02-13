Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Shares Down 2.4%

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.06, 25,060 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 76,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.36 million and a PE ratio of -36.50.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.