NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $4.07

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.07. NIO shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 42,211,431 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

