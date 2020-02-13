Niobio Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $86,051.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $86,051.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

