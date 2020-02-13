Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,288 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,283,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,555,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,746,000 after purchasing an additional 761,256 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 49.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 572,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at $9,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBL shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble Energy stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 7,460,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,997. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

