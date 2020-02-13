Noku (NOKU) Price Tops $0.0534 on Exchanges

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Noku token can currently be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Noku has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $908.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noku has traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.54 or 0.03505574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

