North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $10.61 Million Stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,361 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMTC. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $773.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

