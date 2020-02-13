North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,617,000 after buying an additional 291,719 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,840,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,735,000 after buying an additional 61,131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,661,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,424,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,336,000 after buying an additional 177,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

ADI stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.19. 33,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,125. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.