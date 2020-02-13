North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 945 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,653,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,314,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.