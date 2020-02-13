Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Northern Star Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Northern Star Resources stock opened at A$13.76 ($9.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$11.33. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of A$7.85 ($5.57) and a 12-month high of A$14.06 ($9.97).

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

