Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,841,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,615,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 311,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,573,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $274,250,000 after purchasing an additional 305,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 298,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.89. 7,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,129. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,684 shares of company stock worth $674,844. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

