Novacoin Trading 13.1% Higher This Week (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003652 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Novacoin has a market cap of $871,806.00 and approximately $1,005.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00047967 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00067947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001105 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00077652 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,422.32 or 1.01870781 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000684 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001407 BTC.

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

