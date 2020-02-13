Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,995 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,404,563. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

